McELROY, CAROL ANN Together Again. It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Ann McElroy on July 2, 2020, who is now reunited in heaven with her lifetime sweetheart and soulmate of 50+ years "Jerry" and her late son Chris, after a courageous battle with cancer. Carol is survived by her eldest son Mark (Tess) and "adopted son" Sietse (Annika), her brother Ken (JoAnne) and her niece Hannah. Born on March 18, 1944, the daughter of Nicholas Joseph and Catherine (Burchak) Chumik. Carol grew up in Toronto where she met Jerry. Carol received a BSC from the University of Toronto and was a primary school teacher for several years before she became a facilitator for Jerry after Mark and Chris were born. Carol was an adventurer; she loved to travel and explore new destinations. She enjoyed scuba diving and skiing. She studied at the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Paris, and became a food connoisseur. She loved to experiment with new recipes and host dinner parties with her closest friends and family. Her dishes would have been the envy of Michelin star chefs. Carol was passionate about animals and fell in love with a neglected horse which she named "Chance", many years ago. That was the type of person she was. She was an excellent trail rider and enjoyed a lifetime of riding adventures and stories with her very close friend Lynne, and her riding companions at Serendipity Farms. They became an extension to her family. A private family funeral and cremation will be held at the Elgin Mills Cemetery. A funeral mass will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2265 Headon Road, Burlington, on Saturday, July 18th at 11 a.m. Given the current challenges associated with CoVid19, we will wait until a later date when we can all get together to celebrate Carol's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Make a Wish Foundation" in Carol's memory would be greatly appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store