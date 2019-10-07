PARISELLI, Carol Ann Passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket. Beloved wife of Michael Pariselli. Loving mother of Christine Ivanov. Predeceased by her sons Marcus and Matthew. Cherished Nannie of J.D., Ashley and Alexis. Greatly missed by her sister Joni Britten and her family. Her presence will also be greatly missed by many friends and the customers at Mr. Wrench Automotive in Sharon. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive Newmarket, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2019