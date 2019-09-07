SUTTON, CAROL ANN (nee POTTS) A much loved woman, Carol lived a life actively and selflessly. After a short battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in her home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of eighty years. She will sing with us from above. She will be dearly missed by Ralph, her husband of sixty years; her children, Deborah (Grant) Murray, Donna Tunstead, Catherine Morris (Vern; his children Cameron and Amanda); her seven grandchildren, Graham, Heather, Caitlin; Ryan, Aiden; Branden, Christopher; their partners, her many friends and Sweet Adeline singers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Chestnut Hills Recreation Centre (formerly Pickering Recreation Complex), from 1 to 4 p.m. with a service being held at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation can be made online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/t/42504
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019