TRELEAVEN, Carol Ann (nee JACKMAN) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 64 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Micheal. Loving mother of Elyse (Wes) McLean and Nicole (Daniel) Quick. Carol will be fondly remembered by her brothers and sisters, Heather, Susan (John), David, Patti (Curtis), Warren (Janet); her in-laws, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19, visitation and Celebration of Life will be by invite only at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27th from 12:30 p.m. until time of service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Please join the family to celebrate Carol's life via livestream at www.funeraweb.tv
Memorial donations to Princess Margaret Foundation or Hearth Place would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com