HILLIARD, CAROL ANNE (nee WILLCOCKS) After a brave battle with cancer, Carol passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at the age of 74, her beloved husband Don by her side. Joined by her son Donnie, his wife Dianne and her granddaughter Madison, the family shared memories and comforted her as she embarked on her very last cruise. Carol and Don were married for 54 years. Together, and sometimes with friends, they travelled all over the world and spent many winters in Florida. Carol loved life, her family and her Toronto sports teams. She also enjoyed Las Vegas, and especially the slot machines. Dinners out with Don, family and friends were always extra special for Carol. She will be forever loved and remembered. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
in her memory would be appreciated, and as Carol would say: "It was a WONDERFUL life!"