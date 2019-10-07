POLLARD, CAROL ANNE Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Brampton Civic Hospital on Friday, October 4, 2019, Carol Anne Pollard, in her 81st year, beloved wife of John Pollard. Loving mother of Catherine and Bill (deceased), Debbie and Jim, Donna and Robert, Donald and Valerie. Cherished Nannie of Jason, William, Natalie, Jessica, Sarah, Katie, Jennifer, Bonnie, Ashley, Robert Jr., Laura, Ryan, and Jack. Proud Great-Grandmother of Cali, Case, Ethan, Brie, Joshua, Phillip, Scarlett, and Jackson. Dear sister of Sheila and Richard. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street South, Bolton (905-857-2213) Wednesday afternoon from one o'clock until time of funeral service in the chapel at 2 o'clock. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to William Osler Health System Foundation (oslerfoundation.org) or Headwaters Health Care Foundation (hhcfoundation.com). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2019