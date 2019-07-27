SNELL, CAROL ANNE (nee PARKER) On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Carol Anne Snell (nee Parker) passed away suddenly in the presence of her family at the age of 83. Carol was born on November 1, 1935, in Toronto, Ontario and was the youngest daughter of Ryan and Ruby Parker and sister to Audrey. Beloved wife of Coak, who predeceased her in 2017 and loving and proud mother of Laurie (Dave), Michael (Liz) and David (Kristan). Cherished Nana of Matthew, Braeden and Aleah; Brianne, Hailey and Jack; and Victoria. Carol had a brief career in banking before she met the love of her life, Coak, and committed herself to raising their close-knit family. A selfless volunteer, she gave her time to both Credit Valley Hospital and Interim Place as well as many other charities and organizations over the years. A longtime member of the Dixie Curling Club, she carried a lifelong passion for her favourite sport. Carol's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She rarely missed hockey or basketball games, dance recitals, school plays or graduations, but family celebrations were always her favourite. She personally kept the greeting card companies in business, as she always found the perfect card that affirmed the love she never failed to express. Carol gathered friends wherever she went - whether it be close to home, up in Muskoka or down south in Siesta Key, she always had time for anyone who found their way into her life. Her quick smile and sparkling eyes will be missed by many, but her kind spirit and zest for life will live on through the memories of her entire extended family and her many friends. Visitation will be held from 2 - 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, July 29th, at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, located at 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario, followed by the funeral on Tuesday, July 30th, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Christopher's Catholic Parish, located at 1171 Clarkson Road N., Mississauga, Ontario; reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please hug someone you love or make a donation to Camp Ooch in support of kids with cancer (https://ooch.org/give-to-ooch/donate-in-honour/) or to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation (https://trilliumgiving.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019