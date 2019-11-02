THOMPSON, Carol Anne (nee BRIDGEFORD) Passed away, peacefully, at Trillium Health Centre, on October 22, 2019, at the age of 72. Daughter of the late Fred and Eleanor Bridgeford. Dearly beloved wife of the late Kenneth Thompson. Survived by her devoted sister Barbara and her dear brother-in-law, Jim Todd. Cherished and sadly missed by her niece Sondra Anemaet (Chris) and nephew Darren Todd (Lynn). Lovingly remembered as "Auntie" by the whole family including her great-niece Sydney and her great-nephews Carter and Cole. Carol lived life to the fullest, joyfully celebrating the many highs and courageously facing the lows. She laughed often and loved fiercely. Feisty to the end. After 33 years as a teacher at Keelesdale School, she retired to care for Ken, the love of her life, only to lose him far too soon. The family extends their deepest thanks to the Palliative Team and the nurses on 5J. A very special thank you to Lorraine Welsby whose support, compassion and dedication will be forever remembered. "'I'll tell you when to worry and today is not the day." At Carol's request, cremation has already taken place. A small private family gathering is planned for a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019