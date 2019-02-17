Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Montgomery) DEKKER. View Sign

DEKKER, Carol (Montgomery) 1935 - February 9, 2019 Survived by John, cherished husband of over 60 years, daughters Alison Roberts (Dave) and Jennifer Braches (Fred), as well as granddaughter Constance Thoburn (Brian McLeod) and great-granddaughters Keira and Kyla Thoburn. Predeceased by sons Girard and Robbie. Carol grew up in Bracebridge, ON and moved to Toronto to enroll in grade XIII before going on to university. Finding that attending university fulltime was not possible financially, Carol began work as an agent with Trans Canada Airlines where she enjoyed travelling to distant places. Immediately after starting her job, Carol bought herself a piano both for enjoyment and further studies. She completed part of her B.A. while working for TCA. In 1958, she married John Dekker, a recent arrival from Holland. Their first child, Girard, was premature and died within hours of birth. Their second son, Robert, suffered a fatal road accident when coming home from school. Twin daughters Alison and Jennifer grew to be their comfort and pride and were much help to Carol and John, particularly in the last year. Carol was proud of the students she taught to successfully complete the Royal Conservatory pianoforte and theory examinations. Carol worked at Centennial College for a time and later worked at Honeywell Inc. as an analyst in the Human Resources Department. After her retirement she volunteered her time and musical skills at the York Durham Aphasia Centre in Stouffville and as a Sunday morning pianist at St. James Presbyterian Church, serving up tuneful classical, seasonal, spiritual, pop and sacred music to welcome everyone before the start of service. During her illness Carol and John were grateful for the friendship and cheerful assistance of Christy, who helped in so many ways. If you wish to remember Carol, give to the church or charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place. At Carol's request, no service will be held.

DEKKER, Carol (Montgomery) 1935 - February 9, 2019 Survived by John, cherished husband of over 60 years, daughters Alison Roberts (Dave) and Jennifer Braches (Fred), as well as granddaughter Constance Thoburn (Brian McLeod) and great-granddaughters Keira and Kyla Thoburn. Predeceased by sons Girard and Robbie. Carol grew up in Bracebridge, ON and moved to Toronto to enroll in grade XIII before going on to university. Finding that attending university fulltime was not possible financially, Carol began work as an agent with Trans Canada Airlines where she enjoyed travelling to distant places. Immediately after starting her job, Carol bought herself a piano both for enjoyment and further studies. She completed part of her B.A. while working for TCA. In 1958, she married John Dekker, a recent arrival from Holland. Their first child, Girard, was premature and died within hours of birth. Their second son, Robert, suffered a fatal road accident when coming home from school. Twin daughters Alison and Jennifer grew to be their comfort and pride and were much help to Carol and John, particularly in the last year. Carol was proud of the students she taught to successfully complete the Royal Conservatory pianoforte and theory examinations. Carol worked at Centennial College for a time and later worked at Honeywell Inc. as an analyst in the Human Resources Department. After her retirement she volunteered her time and musical skills at the York Durham Aphasia Centre in Stouffville and as a Sunday morning pianist at St. James Presbyterian Church, serving up tuneful classical, seasonal, spiritual, pop and sacred music to welcome everyone before the start of service. During her illness Carol and John were grateful for the friendship and cheerful assistance of Christy, who helped in so many ways. If you wish to remember Carol, give to the church or charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place. At Carol's request, no service will be held. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close