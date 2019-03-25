Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL DIANE BUCHANAN. View Sign

BUCHANAN, CAROL DIANE (nee MANTLE) It is with sadness that the family of Carol Buchanan announces her passing at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the age of 74 years. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband David, her sons Jared (Francine) and Darcy (Jessica) and her grandchildren Cristiano, Quinn and Addison. She was predeceased by her parents Wallace and Violet. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Kathy and Jane for their uplifting last visit. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre.

BUCHANAN, CAROL DIANE (nee MANTLE) It is with sadness that the family of Carol Buchanan announces her passing at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the age of 74 years. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband David, her sons Jared (Francine) and Darcy (Jessica) and her grandchildren Cristiano, Quinn and Addison. She was predeceased by her parents Wallace and Violet. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Kathy and Jane for their uplifting last visit. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Funeral Home DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

378 WILSON ST EAST

Ancaster , ON L9G 2C2

(905) 648-3852 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close