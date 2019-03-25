BUCHANAN, CAROL DIANE (nee MANTLE) It is with sadness that the family of Carol Buchanan announces her passing at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the age of 74 years. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband David, her sons Jared (Francine) and Darcy (Jessica) and her grandchildren Cristiano, Quinn and Addison. She was predeceased by her parents Wallace and Violet. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Kathy and Jane for their uplifting last visit. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019