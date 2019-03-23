LAWRIE, Carol Dianne Stapley Passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, at her family home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 69 years. Reunited with her parents James and Norma Stapley (Garbutt). Survived by her loving children Jason, Lesley (Paul), and grandson Tyler. Cherished sister of Gord (Kelli-Anne), Chuck (Betts). Carol will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Thank you to Dr. Bin and his wonderful team at the Michael Garron Hospital Oncology Department who took such good care of Carol through her fight. Dr. Wales and the Palliative care team at the Sinai Health System, Nigel, Yvonne and Emi for your caring assistance, Kevin, crew and neighbours for always being there. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Carol can be made to the Oncology Department of the Michael Garron Hospital (formerly the Toronto East General Hospital) or the Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Basics.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019