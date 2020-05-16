AHIERS, CAROL ELIZABETH (nee MANTON) 1950 - 2020 She is a wife, a mother, a daughter, A sister, an aunt, a grandmother. Known as Carol, Grandma Hedgehog, Spike and Mom, She is a special person to everyone. Carol is creative, artistic and loves to upcycle, She can see treasure in others' recycled. She moves furniture an inch giving it a whole new look, She loves to garden and hates to cook. (Even though it always tastes good!) She is always dressed nicely, hair spiked, jewellery on, We cherish your memory; to us you live on. Well-loved by her husband Dave, her daughter Andrea (Paul), grandchildren Cara and Ryan, her son Rob, her sister Barb, her brother Tom (Marie-Louise), and all of her extended family. We will be honouring Carol's life in a small family gathering at her happy place, the cottage. We express our sincere gratitude to Princess Margaret Hospital and the Dorothy Ley Hospice for their compassionate care. Donations can be made to Princess Margaret Hospital, in lieu of flowers.



