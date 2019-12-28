WHARIN, CAROL ELIZABETH (nee DOUGLAS) June 24, 1935 – December 16, 2019 Carol passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her husband Donald, five children, Chris (Cathy), Jeff (Rosheen), Jim (Erin), Jane Galda (Joe), John (Kim) and thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and her dog Wes. Predeceased by sister Deb Armitage and brother Sandy Douglas. A private celebration of life to be held at the cottage next summer. Donations to the , in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019