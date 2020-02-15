|
|
ESTWICK, CAROL FAITH August 11, 1957 – February 10, 2020 Carol Faith Estwick peacefully passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. By her side when she passed was: her husband, Paul; dear family Leacroft, Paulette, Lisa and Robert Wood and Nanny; family friends, Janet, Calvert, Jamar and Sharon Barclay; Shardae Barclay and Oneil Robinson. Work Colleagues and friends Shannon and Natasha. Further survived by her beloved daughter Fiona, brother Ro "Mike" Foster, nephew Cary Elliott, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carol will be devotedly remembered by family and friends as a loving wife and mother, distinguished unifier for bringing the family together, champion of social consciousness, humorist, striking chef, wanderlust spirit and mentor. Family will receive guests at the Meadowvale Funeral Centre located (7732 Mavis Rd., Brampton) on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 22, 2020 at the Christ Church (4 Elizabeth St. N., Brampton.).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020