FALOON, CAROL With great sadness we announce the passing of Carol Faloon on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Carol was born in Toronto to Harry and Doris Lindsay on August 26, 1942. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, whom she married July 23, 1966. Loving mother to Stacey (Mario) and Scott (Charlene). Cherished grandmother of Julia, Michael, James and Sarah. Dear sister to Mary and her husband Marcel Codispoti. Carol will be missed by her granddog, Bandit. Cremation has taken place. Visits for quiet reflection are at the Chapel of Riverside Cemetery and Cremation Centre (1567 Royal York Road).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019