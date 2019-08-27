Guest Book View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Visitation 3:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Obituary

WIGGINS, CAROL FRASER (CURRIE) (nee THORPE) May 20, 1929 - August 24, 2019 Carol left this world in peace surrounded by her loving family. Born in Halifax, Carol was the only child of British immigrants Leonard Thorpe and Lenora Fraser. Carol was married to Bernard Currie (d) and had six children: Christine (Paul), Catherine (Philip), John (Sandra), James, Derek (d), and Sheilah (Mike). After the death of Bernard, Carol married Thomas Wiggins (d) and became a second loving mother to Diane (Bob), Deborah, Ian (d) (Ailsa) and Wendy (d). Carol is survived by fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Carol was the magnificent matriarch of this large family. She was also an intelligent, vibrant personality who had a keen sense of humour and loved life to the very end. She was an enthusiastic traveller, voracious reader, excellent cook, expert embroiderer, among many other talents, and she loved nothing more than to engage in discussion and debate about a wide variety of topics. Carol's strength and independence were put to the test when, widowed at 38, she moved the family to Ottawa and worked for the federal government. After marrying Tom, she not only took on the care of a larger family, but enrolled in Algonquin College and earned her diploma in Library Technology. Her subsequent years working for the IDRC (International Development Research Council) were some of the most satisfying for her. In retirement, Carol and Tom moved to Toronto where they were able to enjoy their children and grandchildren along with their travelling and numerous interests. Carol spent her last two years living at the Bradgate Arms Retirement Residence where she made dear friends. When her health failed last month, Carol was cared for with compassion in the palliative care unit at Bridgepoint Hospital. Carol will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) for a service to be held on Thursday, August 29th at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



