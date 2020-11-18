1/
CAROL GERSON
GERSON, CAROL It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Gerson on Monday, November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dan Gerson. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Howard Gerson and Darlene Hubley, and Andrea Gerson and Howard Friedman. Devoted grandmother of Elyse, Jackie, Julia and Josh. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Linda Silverman and Richard Kapelson, and Susan and Norman Courey. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to I Challenge Diabetes charity at 1-877-776-0667, www.ichallengediabetes.org or The Baycrest Foundation at 416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org/ donations

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
