GERSON, CAROL It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Gerson on Monday, November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dan Gerson. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Howard Gerson and Darlene Hubley, and Andrea Gerson and Howard Friedman. Devoted grandmother of Elyse, Jackie, Julia and Josh. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Linda Silverman and Richard Kapelson, and Susan and Norman Courey. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to I Challenge Diabetes charity at 1-877-776-0667, www.ichallengediabetes.org or The Baycrest Foundation at 416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org/
