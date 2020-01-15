|
|
GORDON, Carol Carol passed away peacefully with her husband by her side after a courageous and determined battle with breast cancer and leukemia on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 62 years. She was predeceased by her parents Mary and Joseph Gregorasz and mother-in-law and father-in-law Margaret and Jack Gordon. Carol is survived by her husband Bill; brothers Chester (Diane) and Ted; nephews Michael, Robert and Ryan and sister-in-law Cindy. Carol was a kind, compassionate and intelligent person. She was a loving wife of over 32 years to Bill. She worked at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board of Ontario for over 30 years and loved cooking, road trips and antiques. Thank you to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre, and special thanks goes out to the nursing staff, doctors and volunteers at the Pasqua Hospital Oncology Unit 3B for all of their support. Donations in memory of Carol may be made to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre, c/o Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, 200-4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, SK S4W 0G3. Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 306-789-8850.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020