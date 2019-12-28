HARSELL, CAROL December 1, 1938 – December 19, 2019 It is with great sadness the Harsell family announce Carol's peaceful passing at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Thursday, December 19, 2019, having recently celebrated her 81st birthday. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Harsell for 58 years. Loving mother of Glenda (David), Elaine (Spencer), Tami (late Ralph), Brian (Margaret) and Kelly (Donald). Cherished Gramma of Amanda (Pete), Crystal (Brian), Amy (Jeff), Scott, Jeffery, Tara (Len), Tristin (Octavio), Valarie, William, Tricia, Zach (Dimitra) and Nana of twenty-one great-grandchildren. Carol is survived by her brother Sonny and sisters, Barb, Sharon and Brenda. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on the upper level of the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331), on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In memory of Carol, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Easter Seals of Canada. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019