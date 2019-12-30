HENRIQUES, Carol It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Henriques on December 25, 2019. Carol, who was born in Montreal, Quebec, passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in Oakville, Ontario, with her family at her bedside, into the welcoming arms of our Lord. She was the beloved wife of Lincoln, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Carol was the devoted and loving mother of Trevor, loving mother-in-law of Josephine and much loved grandmother of Daniela and Domenic, affectionately known as "her two little angels". She will be deeply missed by the many individuals whose hearts she touched with her loving smile and her caring generous ways. Special thanks to Dr. Robert P. Gabriel, whom she regarded as the best and most caring doctor she ever had, for everything he did for her. Family and friends will be received at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, ON, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 231 Morden Road, Oakville, ON. Interment Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 30, 2019