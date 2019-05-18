Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL J. (JENKINS) ANDREWS. View Sign Obituary

ANDREWS, CAROL J. (JENKINS) October 18, 1924 – May 2, 2019 Carol bade farewell to Nova Scotia and all the lesser world in order to fight for justice in the next world. Independent-minded, she moved to Toronto from New Glasgow by bicycle to work at the YWCA. At Varsity Stadium she ran into Roland, a friend from Mt. Alison and fell in love with sailing. Being thrifty, they had four children of the same variety: Colin (Barb), Sandy (Cheryl), Graham (Pat) and Mark; who continued the tradition with grandsons Kyle, David, Matthew, Jordan and Michael. Her passions ranged from Roly to Wagner, from Indigenous Rights to environmental conservation, from sailing at home to sailing in Greece. She was a good friend to many, especially those who liked to sing. In good health until 90, (just to spite her doctors), we are grateful for the care she received lately at Belmont House. An event in Carol's honour will be held this summer. Donations in her honour to any JUST CAUSE, (ecojustice Canada, Belmont House), are appreciated, but a song would be just as welcome.

ANDREWS, CAROL J. (JENKINS) October 18, 1924 – May 2, 2019 Carol bade farewell to Nova Scotia and all the lesser world in order to fight for justice in the next world. Independent-minded, she moved to Toronto from New Glasgow by bicycle to work at the YWCA. At Varsity Stadium she ran into Roland, a friend from Mt. Alison and fell in love with sailing. Being thrifty, they had four children of the same variety: Colin (Barb), Sandy (Cheryl), Graham (Pat) and Mark; who continued the tradition with grandsons Kyle, David, Matthew, Jordan and Michael. Her passions ranged from Roly to Wagner, from Indigenous Rights to environmental conservation, from sailing at home to sailing in Greece. She was a good friend to many, especially those who liked to sing. In good health until 90, (just to spite her doctors), we are grateful for the care she received lately at Belmont House. An event in Carol's honour will be held this summer. Donations in her honour to any JUST CAUSE, (ecojustice Canada, Belmont House), are appreciated, but a song would be just as welcome. www.ecojustice.ca www.belmonthouse.com (for In Memoriam donations and cards) Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close