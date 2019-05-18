ANDREWS, CAROL J. (JENKINS) October 18, 1924 – May 2, 2019 Carol bade farewell to Nova Scotia and all the lesser world in order to fight for justice in the next world. Independent-minded, she moved to Toronto from New Glasgow by bicycle to work at the YWCA. At Varsity Stadium she ran into Roland, a friend from Mt. Alison and fell in love with sailing. Being thrifty, they had four children of the same variety: Colin (Barb), Sandy (Cheryl), Graham (Pat) and Mark; who continued the tradition with grandsons Kyle, David, Matthew, Jordan and Michael. Her passions ranged from Roly to Wagner, from Indigenous Rights to environmental conservation, from sailing at home to sailing in Greece. She was a good friend to many, especially those who liked to sing. In good health until 90, (just to spite her doctors), we are grateful for the care she received lately at Belmont House. An event in Carol's honour will be held this summer. Donations in her honour to any JUST CAUSE, (ecojustice Canada, Belmont House), are appreciated, but a song would be just as welcome. www.ecojustice.ca www.belmonthouse.com (for In Memoriam donations and cards)
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019