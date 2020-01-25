|
ALLAN, CAROL JANE (nee McFARLANE) December 25, 1945 - January 22, 2020 It is with great sadness the family mourns the passing of our beloved wife, mum and sister on January 22, 2020, at the Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket. Carol passed peacefully, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob, her much-loved sisters, Elizabeth and Mary, cherished mum of James (Mary) and Julie (Owen). Adoring grandma of Jake and Abigail. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Carol's life will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice, 653 Queen Street, Newmarket, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020