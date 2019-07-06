KEFFER, CAROL JANET (nee MACLEOD) 1937 - 2019 Beloved wife of M. Burton (Burt) and mother of Stephen (Esther) and Robert (Marie). Carol passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Carol started her teaching career at Essex Public school in Toronto and later moved to Cedar Grove Public School in North York. While raising two sons, she tutored from home and later worked as a volunteer in North York Schools. Carol became interested in teaching adults and taught ESL in a number of public and high schools in North York, eventually becoming ESL program leader for the North York Adult ESL Program. Carol was a longtime member of the Parkwoods United Church Senior Choir, as well as serving Parkwoods in a variety of ways, including Council co-chair. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Parkwoods United Church, 85 Parkwoods Village Dr., Don Mills, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkwoods United Church or to the charity of choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019