Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL JANET KEFFER. View Sign Obituary

KEFFER, CAROL JANET (nee MACLEOD) 1937 - 2019 Beloved wife of M. Burton (Burt) and mother of Stephen (Esther) and Robert (Marie). Carol passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Carol started her teaching career at Essex Public school in Toronto and later moved to Cedar Grove Public School in North York. While raising two sons, she tutored from home and later worked as a volunteer in North York Schools. Carol became interested in teaching adults and taught ESL in a number of public and high schools in North York, eventually becoming ESL program leader for the North York Adult ESL Program. Carol was a longtime member of the Parkwoods United Church Senior Choir, as well as serving Parkwoods in a variety of ways, including Council co-chair. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Parkwoods United Church, 85 Parkwoods Village Dr., Don Mills, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkwoods United Church or to the charity of choice.

KEFFER, CAROL JANET (nee MACLEOD) 1937 - 2019 Beloved wife of M. Burton (Burt) and mother of Stephen (Esther) and Robert (Marie). Carol passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Carol started her teaching career at Essex Public school in Toronto and later moved to Cedar Grove Public School in North York. While raising two sons, she tutored from home and later worked as a volunteer in North York Schools. Carol became interested in teaching adults and taught ESL in a number of public and high schools in North York, eventually becoming ESL program leader for the North York Adult ESL Program. Carol was a longtime member of the Parkwoods United Church Senior Choir, as well as serving Parkwoods in a variety of ways, including Council co-chair. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Parkwoods United Church, 85 Parkwoods Village Dr., Don Mills, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkwoods United Church or to the charity of choice. Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close