GLOVER, CAROL JEAN (nee GUNN) Longtime resident of Toronto and Barrie, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Royal Victoria Health Centre in Barrie. Carol was born in Thessalon, Ontario, October 16, 1936 and later moved to Toronto where she was a longtime employee with Ontario Hydro until she retired and moved to the Barrie area. Carol was the loving wife of Ernest (predeceased 2010), proud mother of her three daughters, Debra Brown (William), Brenda Rudd and Susan Saulnier (Alain). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, David Brown (Holly), Elizabeth Hill (Kevin), Julie Crawford (Adam) and Emily Wray (Scott) and her great-grandchildren, Ava, Ryan, Emma, Reid and Carson. Carol is survived by her sisters, Joan MacCuish, Sarah Sumners and Evelyn Hurl (Robert). Predeceased by her parents, William and Edith Gunn, her brother, William Gunn and her sister, Barbara Rankin. The family would like to thank the staff at the RVH in Barrie for their care and support while Carol was a patient there over the past few months. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME, 3280 Sheppard Ave. East (just west of Warden Ave.), 416-773-0933, on Friday, June 14th from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

