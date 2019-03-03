Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL JOYCE (BELYEA) HEGGUM. View Sign

HEGGUM, CAROL JOYCE (BELYEA) Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Wally Heggum. Loving mother of Greg Maguire (Charlene Watters) and Sue Maguire. Cherished nana of Matthew Maguire. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her step-children, Terri Heggum-Allen (Brian Krauss), Karen (Darrell Brioux), Ted Heggum (Bettyann), Wendy Leavoy and Lisa Heggum (Mark Truscott) as well as her 14 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her parents Harry and Velma (Grass) Belyea. Carol will be missed by her Westie, Murphy. Carol was born in Toronto and spent many years in the Port Credit area before moving to New Hamburg in 2005, where she and Wally settled in the Stonecroft Community. She was a member of the Weston Golf & Country Club where she enjoyed golf and curling. She and Wally loved to travel, especially on cruise ships (42 to be exact). Carol loved to play bridge. She was an organizational powerhouse, frequently reminding her loved ones to "make a list". Carol will be deeply missed by her special friends in the New Hamburg, Toronto and Naples, Florida areas. A special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Higgins and the entire staff of the CVICU at St. Mary's General Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1 – 6 p.m. A Celebration of Carol's Life will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Stonecroft Community Centre, Stonecroft Way, New Hamburg from 1 – 6 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Unit or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and donation information available at

HEGGUM, CAROL JOYCE (BELYEA) Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Wally Heggum. Loving mother of Greg Maguire (Charlene Watters) and Sue Maguire. Cherished nana of Matthew Maguire. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her step-children, Terri Heggum-Allen (Brian Krauss), Karen (Darrell Brioux), Ted Heggum (Bettyann), Wendy Leavoy and Lisa Heggum (Mark Truscott) as well as her 14 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her parents Harry and Velma (Grass) Belyea. Carol will be missed by her Westie, Murphy. Carol was born in Toronto and spent many years in the Port Credit area before moving to New Hamburg in 2005, where she and Wally settled in the Stonecroft Community. She was a member of the Weston Golf & Country Club where she enjoyed golf and curling. She and Wally loved to travel, especially on cruise ships (42 to be exact). Carol loved to play bridge. She was an organizational powerhouse, frequently reminding her loved ones to "make a list". Carol will be deeply missed by her special friends in the New Hamburg, Toronto and Naples, Florida areas. A special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Higgins and the entire staff of the CVICU at St. Mary's General Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1 – 6 p.m. A Celebration of Carol's Life will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Stonecroft Community Centre, Stonecroft Way, New Hamburg from 1 – 6 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Unit or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and donation information available at markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral Home Mark Jutzi Funeral Home

291 Huron Street

New Hamburg , ON N0B 2G0

(519) 662-1661 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close