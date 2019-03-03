HEGGUM, CAROL JOYCE (BELYEA) Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Wally Heggum. Loving mother of Greg Maguire (Charlene Watters) and Sue Maguire. Cherished nana of Matthew Maguire. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her step-children, Terri Heggum-Allen (Brian Krauss), Karen (Darrell Brioux), Ted Heggum (Bettyann), Wendy Leavoy and Lisa Heggum (Mark Truscott) as well as her 14 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her parents Harry and Velma (Grass) Belyea. Carol will be missed by her Westie, Murphy. Carol was born in Toronto and spent many years in the Port Credit area before moving to New Hamburg in 2005, where she and Wally settled in the Stonecroft Community. She was a member of the Weston Golf & Country Club where she enjoyed golf and curling. She and Wally loved to travel, especially on cruise ships (42 to be exact). Carol loved to play bridge. She was an organizational powerhouse, frequently reminding her loved ones to "make a list". Carol will be deeply missed by her special friends in the New Hamburg, Toronto and Naples, Florida areas. A special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Higgins and the entire staff of the CVICU at St. Mary's General Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1 – 6 p.m. A Celebration of Carol's Life will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Stonecroft Community Centre, Stonecroft Way, New Hamburg from 1 – 6 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Unit or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and donation information available at markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2019