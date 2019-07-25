Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL JOYCE POLLARD. View Sign Obituary

POLLARD, CAROL JOYCE (nee SMITH) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, July 22, 2019 in her 87th year. Beloved wife for 59 years to the late Richard Pollard. Dear mother of Heather Trowell (Paul) of Calgary, AB and Catherine Robichaud (John) of Belleville, ON. Dear grandmother of Michael Trowell (Kristen Funk), Allison Root (Peter) all of Calgary, Dr. Pierre Robichaud (Joanie) of Kingston and Matthew Robichaud of Montreal. Great-Granny will be sadly missed by Cédric, Théodore and Hugo. Predeceased by her parents Rae and Thelma Smith and her brothers Roger Smith (surviving wife Doris) and Gary Smith. Carol will be fondly remembered by her cousins Barbara MacMillian and Joy Silver and her many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held and interment to follow at Carrying Place Cemetery Annex. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Alzheimer Society, Crohn's and Colitis Canada or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at

