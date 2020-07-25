FRENCH, CAROL MARETTA October 12, 1939 - July 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Charleston, SC. Carol was the beloved daughter of Ruth and Carl French, and the dear sister of Jean French Thurston Bell. Dearly missed by her nieces, Carolyn Thurston Crisp (Norm) of Ottawa, Barbara Thurston, and nephew Jeffery French (Sharon), as well as great-nephews Alexander (Nela) and Gregory, and great-niece Kyra Crisp, all of Ottawa. Loving wife of the late Ruben Shohet, and missed by his daughters Jacquie, Carla, and three grandsons. Remembered by her friends in Toronto, NYC, Warrenton, VA, and Charleston, SC. Deepest thanks to the staff at Bishop Gadsden, Charleston, for their loving care. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society are appreciated.



