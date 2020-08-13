McVEA, CAROL "JOE" (nee STARES) Age 73, of Thornhill, Ontario, passed away Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Ray and Vera (Mickey) Stares, Carol was born in 1947 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Carol is survived by her loving husband Bill, "The star in her heaven"; sisters, Shirline Snyder (Bob) of Florida and Katheleen Bondar of Sault Ste. Marie; niece Julia Bondar; nephews John Bonder and Bob Snyder; and many more in the Stares and McVea families who acutely feel her loss. An expansive group of friends across Canada with whom Carol generously shared her time and much laughter also grieve her loss. After attending Algoma College, Carol moved to Toronto, where she began working for Procter and Gamble, before retiring after thirty-three years. While Carol enjoyed retirement, her enthusiastic drive to connect with others led her to a new work opportunity at Longo's in Thornhill, where she made copious company improvement suggestions and never stopped delighting in speaking with her co-workers and customers, especially about one of her great passions, good food. Over her years, Carol also gave a loving home for many cats, who would sit beside her as she watched cooking programs or sunk into the world of a novel for book club. She loved scrabble, sewing and quilting, especially when it involved learning new techniques during out-of-town weekend retreats. She baked for her coworkers and neighbors, and her door was always open to friends, new and old, as she sought genuine connection in the respect for and understanding of people regardless of where they came from or what they believed. She was someone who always invited you to her table and whose invitation you always wanted to accept, knowing not only that the food would be impeccable but that you were in the company of a friend in the truest sense. If she ever caught herself falling short on this front, she would repeat an ironic line she inherited from her folks - "It's a good thing we're so perfect" - and lighten with a laugh. She was fun and cleverly funny. She was respectful without fear of irreverence. She easily gave of herself more than she ever took, enriching those around her. Though she will be intensely missed, she remains fondly and deeply impressed in the fabric of her community and the memories of her family and friends. Carol will be laid to rest beside her parents at St. Luke's Church in Sault Ste Marie. Due to restrictions on gatherings, no service is scheduled at this time.



