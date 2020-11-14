FREYMUTH, CAROL MULLEN Our beloved Carol died in the early hours of November 10, 2020 at the St. John Regional Hospital in New Brunswick. Kind, thoughtful and caring, Carol was the daughter of John and Betty Mullen and the loving sister of Michael and the late Patricia and Sharon. She was a devoted mother to Kelly and Brent, adoring grandmother to Paige, Jesse and Riel and great-grandmother to Gregory and Trey. Carol enjoyed a quiet and simple life in Hampton, New Brunswick for the past 11 years. She will always be remembered for her quick sense of humour and admired for her extraordinary artistic talent. She was cherished in more hearts than she could have ever known and will be dearly missed.



