Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol PETRENKO. View Sign Obituary

PETRENKO, Carol (nee BINNS) Passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by her brothers Eric (Theresa) and Bob (Michelle) and daughter Lisa (James). Grandmother of Larisa and Haily, and partner of Jim. Carol was predeceased by her parents Eric and Flo. Carol was an army brat who travelled with her family as a young child. The family settled in Angus in 1960. She attended Barrie Central Collegiate and moved to Toronto in 1967 where she entered into the brokerage business. She married Walt in 1968 and gave birth to her only child Lisa in 1973. Carol stayed home with her daughter in the early years before returning to the brokerage business. She worked hard within the industry and retired as a VP of Compliance at BMO. She loved to golf and cook and was a social butterfly who was always the life of any party she attended. Carol had a passion for travel and spent her winters in Playa Del Carmen. She was a leader by nature and took charge of everything she participated in from coaching ringette, charity work with Surrey Place, being on her condo board, Christmas dinners and any event that needed to be organized. She was a woman who travelled through life with extreme energy, passion and strength. She will be dearly missed by all those who were touched by her generosity and kindness and will remain forever in our hearts. We would like to thank the Palliative care team at Princess Margaret Hospital for their support and compassion over the last few months. There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 25th at Deer Creek Golf Course in Ajax from 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gastrointestinal Clinic at Princess Margaret Hospital.

PETRENKO, Carol (nee BINNS) Passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by her brothers Eric (Theresa) and Bob (Michelle) and daughter Lisa (James). Grandmother of Larisa and Haily, and partner of Jim. Carol was predeceased by her parents Eric and Flo. Carol was an army brat who travelled with her family as a young child. The family settled in Angus in 1960. She attended Barrie Central Collegiate and moved to Toronto in 1967 where she entered into the brokerage business. She married Walt in 1968 and gave birth to her only child Lisa in 1973. Carol stayed home with her daughter in the early years before returning to the brokerage business. She worked hard within the industry and retired as a VP of Compliance at BMO. She loved to golf and cook and was a social butterfly who was always the life of any party she attended. Carol had a passion for travel and spent her winters in Playa Del Carmen. She was a leader by nature and took charge of everything she participated in from coaching ringette, charity work with Surrey Place, being on her condo board, Christmas dinners and any event that needed to be organized. She was a woman who travelled through life with extreme energy, passion and strength. She will be dearly missed by all those who were touched by her generosity and kindness and will remain forever in our hearts. We would like to thank the Palliative care team at Princess Margaret Hospital for their support and compassion over the last few months. There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 25th at Deer Creek Golf Course in Ajax from 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gastrointestinal Clinic at Princess Margaret Hospital. Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close