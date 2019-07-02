SADECKI, CAROL Passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019, at the Markham Stouffville Hospital, in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Chester for 61 years, loving mother to Jan (Bruce), the late Michael, and Stephen (Michelle), adoring grandma to Brooke, Blake, Ryan and Adam. Carol had an infectious laugh that would warm any conversation. Her passions were flower gardening and cards with five gardens and the same number of bridge and euchre groups. Carol fought cancer bravely, without a word of complaint, for fifteen months and her cheerful, positive attitude was admired by everyone who knew her. A visitation will take place at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), on Saturday, July 6th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a service in the Chapel at 12 p.m. and reception. If desired, donations can be made to the .

