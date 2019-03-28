Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL SIMICK. View Sign

SIMICK, CAROL (nee LONG) Passed away peacefully at Wingham and District Hospital on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 75. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Richard Simick, (Sunczyk). Loving mother of Allan (Judy), Paul (Joann) and Kevin. Carol will be loved and remembered by her grandchildren, Allannah, Victoria, Paul Jr., Joseph, Angelica, Amber, Abby, Asli and Aden and great-granddaughter Amelia. Dear sister to Frank, Richard and Patrick (Victoria). Carol was predeceased by her parents Dennis (Lefty) and Nora Long, as well as brothers Phillip and Dennis. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, as well as many family members and friends, both here and in Ireland where she was born. Thank you to all who knew her and were so kind to her. God bless. A Mass will be held in memory of Carol on Tuesday, April 2nd, at the McBurney Funeral Home, 35 Patrick Street W., Wingham, Ontario, at 11:30 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Carol can be made to the .

