SNYDER, CAROL Passed away sadly, and suddenly, on February 21, 2019, after 80 years of bringing joy to others. Friends and family are invited to Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham) for a visitation on Friday, March 1st from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A short service will follow and all guests are invited to stay for a catered reception from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL SNYDER.
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019