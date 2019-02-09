Obituary Guest Book View Sign

VOYCE, CAROL (nee GRIFFITH) It was this year's coldest morning when Carol in her 83rd year left us, left us for a warm and gentle rest. Dave, her loving husband and forever by her side for 64 years, said his goodbye when she peacefully passed at home January 31, 2019. We can never be ready for what we don't know, and we didn't know Mom would leave us that gusty morning. She bade us farewell in those blustery sweeps, a quiet adieu in the pre-dawn winds. Goodbye sweet Carol. All who knew you will miss you. All who love you will love you forever. Sleep well sweet Carol. You were an amazing Mom to us, your children Doug (Christine) and Corrie (Terry). Your grandchildren Christopher (Gillian), Evan (Carissa), Drew, Brad and Eric, whom you doted on, loved and cherished, will miss you more than you can ever know. Your great-grandchildren, Hadley, Loxely, Waverley and the late Tatum, will only remember the sweetness of your smile and the gentle touch of your love. Your dear brother Clyde (Isabel) of Indiana, could not have asked for a sweeter, younger sister. Each of us will miss you but we seek solace in your eternal peace. Carol and Dave travelled the world together, sharing their love for golf, living their dream, including 28 wonderful winters in Estero, FL. Carol was always a gracious hostess and all doors were open to family and friends. She loved her family deeply, and weekends were precious with anticipation when the kids would come to the lake in Orillia or for weeks of vacation in Florida. Your family is safe Mom. We are sound in your comfort, sound in our love for you, and sound in the depth of your sleep. You will always be in our thoughts. Every story told in your memory will live long, and grow bigger and louder as our grief becomes less, and acceptance salves our hurt. Each of our hearts will hold tight the memory of your valiant and personal struggle, the one we prayed would be cured. We will miss you sweet Mom. Sleep well. Carol will be greatly missed by her extended family and friends and all who knew her. Her sense of humour, her competitive game playing, and her gorgeous smile gracing every moment will never be forgotten. In keeping with Carol's wishes the family will be holding a Celebration of Life on May 24, 2019. Please contact the family for more details. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Peel or a charity of your choice.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019

