LITTLE, CAROLE ANN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carole Ann Little (nee Buckley) born May 13, 1942. Carole came to Canada from England in 1964 and lived in Ontario until 1990 when she moved to British Columbia, where she lived until her passing on March 17, 2020. Our Mum, Nana C and Great-Nana C will be remembered for her smile, determination, love of life and crazy english wit. Mark and Leanne, Todd and Eileen, Tania, Rob, Elaisa and Kaya, Martha, Tris, Chris, Zach and Abbie; Cassie, Colin and La La and Leah hold her love and memory as she goes onwards to a new adventure and smiling to all. We love you and your strength will live on in all of us.

Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.
