RUSSELL, CAROLE DIANNE (nee ROSS) December 16, 1959 – June 22, 2020 Carole passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at home in Heathcote, ON, surrounded by the love of her family and pets on Monday, June 22, 2020, in her 61st year. She is survived by her beloved husband Eric Russell, her cherished parents, Alan and Dianne Ross, her three loving children, Katherine (Michael Pointon), Mary and Stephen Russell, her two grandchildren, Shawn and James Pointon, her brother Scott Ross (Tracey Butler) and her two nieces, Amy and Kirsten Ross. A Celebration of Life will be planned and held when current COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, to throw Carole the party that she deserves. Condolences can be sent to Fawcett Funeral Homes at fawcettfuneralhomes.com