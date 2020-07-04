1/
CAROLE DIANNE RUSSELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL, CAROLE DIANNE (nee ROSS) December 16, 1959 – June 22, 2020 Carole passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at home in Heathcote, ON, surrounded by the love of her family and pets on Monday, June 22, 2020, in her 61st year. She is survived by her beloved husband Eric Russell, her cherished parents, Alan and Dianne Ross, her three loving children, Katherine (Michael Pointon), Mary and Stephen Russell, her two grandchildren, Shawn and James Pointon, her brother Scott Ross (Tracey Butler) and her two nieces, Amy and Kirsten Ross. A Celebration of Life will be planned and held when current COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, to throw Carole the party that she deserves. Condolences can be sent to Fawcett Funeral Homes at fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved