IACOBUCCI, CAROLE FRANCES KERR Carole passed away peacefully in her 77th year, on the 14th of March 2020. Carole wrote most of this obituary. Consider Carole - You probably knew her as "Che," "Mom," "Nana," "Fat Lady," "Boo!" or "Hey." Carole entered eternal life, her spirit carried on by her beloved husband of 58 years, Frank Iacobucci; seven children: Tony, Frankie, Edward, Paul, Dean, Robert and Faith; four daughters-in-law: Nancy, Francesca, Kelly and Paula; seven grandchildren: Adina, Sarah, Tony, Angelica, Abigail, Michael and Tristan; Carole's surviving siblings: Norma Willoughby, Janice Gabnai, Margaret Murray, and brother Robert E.A. Kerr; her deceased sister Janet Moffat; parents: Patricia Bridges and Allen Kerr; and an extended family of relatives and friends, coming from every walk of life. Carole was blessed and shared blessings with all. Carole taught many valuable lessons both big and small. She loved them all dearly and was a good friend. No casket or funeral! Carole clearly said. No gravesite or flowers. Carole wanted to be cremated, and her ashes sprinkled in a river. Carole wanted to return to nature in her own way, floating on running water. It was Carole's plan. Her love for everyone will never end. Now go, LIVE YOUR LIFE HAPPILY. Good luck to you! As time and situation permit, the family will celebrate her life. Details will be announced closer to that time. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020