GRAMLICH, CAROLE (nee SHAW) Died peacefully at her home with her daughter by her side, on April 14, 2020, at the age of 82. Carole was a loving person whose kindness and thoughtfulness was felt and appreciated by her daughter, granddaughters and all her family and friends. She immigrated to Canada as a young woman where she met her husband (Ewald), raised her family and had a very successful career. Always thinking of others, she would bake, teach her family and co-workers to knit or crochet, ensured everyone received their annual jar of jam and always kept in touch with family and friends all around the world. Her generosity spread beyond her family as she handmade hats, gloves and doll clothing for charities. Though her mobility was declining, she loved to work in her beautiful garden and independently spent many months of the year at her cottage enjoying its peacefulness and feeding the hummingbirds. Above all she was fun, sometimes silly and had a wonderful sense of humour. She said she had a good life and we believe she truly meant so. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Claire, her granddaughters Carly and Sabina, son-in-law Erich, her family in England and extended family in Germany as well as her many friends. A special thank you to Dr. Motlani. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a celebration of Carole's life held at a later date. We thank you for your warm and heartfelt support. We love you Omi!

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2020.