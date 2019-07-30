CAROLE GREENBERG

Obituary

GREENBERG, CAROLE On Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Nate. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul Greenberg and Roberta Gold, Liane Greenberg and the late Rebecca Greenberg. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Leslie Singer. Service will be held at Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst Street, Toronto, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 22 Shallmar Blvd., Unit 410, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Carole Greenberg Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324. www.benjamins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019
