KUBIEN, CAROLE Passed away peacefully after an illness on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Predeceased by her Polish Prince, Stanley. Beloved mother to Dave, Steve and Chris. Adoring grandmother to Marissa and Oz. Carole is eternally grateful for her best friends Moyra and Ken. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's United Church (65 Kings Crescent, Ajax, ON L1S 2M4), on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. A reception to follow afterwards. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Carole's memory, may be made to the or SickKids Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at

KUBIEN, CAROLE Passed away peacefully after an illness on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Predeceased by her Polish Prince, Stanley. Beloved mother to Dave, Steve and Chris. Adoring grandmother to Marissa and Oz. Carole is eternally grateful for her best friends Moyra and Ken. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's United Church (65 Kings Crescent, Ajax, ON L1S 2M4), on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. A reception to follow afterwards. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Carole's memory, may be made to the or SickKids Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019

