O'REILLY, CAROLE (nee BYRNES) It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the passing of Carole Madeline O'Reilly (nee Byrnes) on May 29, 2020, after 84 memorable years. Carole was born on April 12, 1936 in Toronto, daughter of Alphonse and Madeline, sister to Phyllis and Whitney. Carole was predeceased on April 17, 2020, by her dearly loved husband of 61 years, Robert (Bob) O'Reilly. Carole is survived by her daughters, Susan (Mike) and Michele (Jody); and granddaughter Lauren. Carole was the bedrock of her family, staying home for 12 years to raise their daughters before resuming her career as an executive assistant in the insurance industry. In retirement, Carole took up golf, where she and Bob enjoyed many games together including trips with friends. Carole was a great friend to all and she thrived in social situations where her love of life was evident. Carole was always there for her two daughters, never missing an opportunity to make every special occasion and life event meaningful for Susan, Shelly and the family. Carole continued her thoughtful, caring ways with her granddaughter Lauren, as they spent treasured time together. Their special bond will always be a source of strength and happiness. Carole will be forever loved and missed by her two adoring daughters and their families. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Toronto Humane Society or the Toronto Zoo in Carole's and Bob's names. Unfortunately, due to recent events there will be no public service. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.