BUTTERS, CAROLEA (nee CLARK) 1938 - 2020 Predeceased by her parents, Leaellen and Cecil C. Clark. It is with profound sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Carolea surrounded by her loving family, on December 4, 2020. Born in Toronto, March 17, 1938 Carolea led a full and exciting life. From Blythwood Park Public School to Havergal College to Trinity College at the University of Toronto, she made a lasting impression every step of the way. A forward thinker in the field of education, Carolea made enduring contributions to innovative ways to teach and engage children while working at the North York Board of Education. As a lifelong camper, she turned a passion for camp and Algonquin Park into a career and served as Owner/Director of Camp Tanamakoon from 1974-1984. Carolea will always be remembered for her enthusiastic involvement in everyday life at camp. Her legacy at Tanamakoon lives on through her granddaughters, dear friend Patti Thom, and all of those who passed through Tanamakoon. Professionally in camping Carolea was an Honorary Life member of the Ontario Camps Association and a Fellow of the Society of Camp Directors. Carolea was also actively involved in the LAMS organization and volunteered in the Surgical Waiting Room at Toronto General Hospital for several years. She was an involved member for 68 years at the Granite Club, enjoyed travelling, and hosted numerous parties celebrating the life events of friends. Carolea was the devoted wife of Hugh for 53 years, sharing grand adventures both at home and abroad as they travelled the world together making many special friends along the way. Carolea was the cherished mother of Jennifer (Dan) of Toronto and Christopher of Huntsville. She was "Gigi" to her beloved grandchildren Nicole and Brooke; making treasured memories from backyard pool time to sleepover fun and amazing vacations. Carolea leaves behind a circle of beloved friends spanning multiple generations who mean more to her than they know. A fitting tribute and celebration of Carolea's life awaits her family and friends on the other side of the pandemic. For those wishing to receive further information regarding services for Carolea in the future, please email butterscelebrationoflife@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions to www. kidsincamp.com
or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.