CAROLEE FLORENCE KIRKLAND

Obituary

KIRKLAND, CAROLEE FLORENCE September 21, 1938 - May 15, 2019 Beloved wife of 62 years to Allan Currie Kirkland. Loving Mom to Karen Boutilier, Christine Langille (Darren) and Lisa Lino (Jim). Cherished Grandmother to Alex, Allan, David, Robbie, Kaileigh and Morgan. Loved by nieces and nephews Michael, Paris, Tracey, Jackie, Shelley, Scott and Drew. Predeceased by sisters Dorothy Gignac, Janis Petrovich and sister-in-law B.A. Kirkland. Thanks to the very caring staff at Simcoe Manor. Services to be held at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, ON, Tuesday, May 21st. Visitation 10-11 a.m., Memorial 11-12, Reception 12-2 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 17, 2019
