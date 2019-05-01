KOPKE, CAROLINE ANN We are profoundly sad to announce her passing on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from the effects a stroke suffered 4 years prior. Loving wife of Ivor. Beloved mother of Michael and Francis. Dear sister of Charles Britton. Will be sadly missed by nieces Eleanor and Judith Britton. Predeceased by her parents Alwyn and Kay Britton, son Erich and brother Ben Britton. Caroline contributed to her husband Ivor's and her three sons' success in life. Her adventures studying and working in Europe, fueled her soul with an appreciation for cuisine, culture, languages and music. It was her unconditional love for all her boys and Bandit the family dog, that made her life in Canada complete. Family and friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. S. (Hwy. 10), Brampton, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 12-1:30 p.m. Funeral Service to follow in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment Brampton Cemetery. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019