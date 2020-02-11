Home

COLLINS, CAROLINE Peacefully, at the McCormick Home, with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, Caroline Collins of London, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Collins (2010). Loving mother of Michael and Deb Collins of Stratford and Lynn and John Tokarewicz of Komoka. Proud gramma of Brendan, Sean, Erin, Jaclyn and Alexander and great-gramma of Hailey. Predeceased by her brothers John and Walter and her sister Marie. A celebration of Caroline's life will be held at the McFarlane & Roberts Funeral Home, 2240 Wharncliffe Road South, Lambeth, (519) 652-2020, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Alzheimer Society London-Middlesex, 435 Windermere Road, London, Ontario N5X 2T1, gratefully acknowledged. Online condolences are available through www.mcfarlane-roberts.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020
