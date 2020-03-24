|
DUKOFF, CAROLINE EDITH MATILDA September 1, 1934 – March 15, 2020 Peacefully, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto. Carol is survived by her brother Daniel (Janice) Dukoff, predeceased by brothers, Russell (Margaret) Dukoff and Douglas (Doris) Dukoff, and was a favorite Auntie to numerous great and immediate nieces and nephews and honorary godmother to Matthew. Carol spent her final days as she lived her life, surrounded by friends and family and more concerned about others than herself. Carol was born in Toronto to Queenie and Kirste Dukoff, Macedonian immigrants to Canada. She began her professional life as a nursing assistant, working at the hospital and clinics in Nakina, Ontario. She later devoted much of her career to helping disadvantaged youth and worked for many years with the Browndale Organization, eventually running entire residential programs and a summer camp in the Haliburton area. She developed deep relationships with many of the "kids," which continued until her final days. Carol was proud of having overcome earlier difficulties as a student to obtain her Master of Social Work and of the thesis that earned her that distinction. Later in life, she obtained her realtor's license and had a successful career selling homes throughout the city, gaining many faithful clients. Carol took great pride and purpose in bringing family and friends together. Her annual Christmas Eve party, which spanned over three decades, will be a greatly missed tradition. She also loved spending time at her cottage on Wolfkin Lake, nearby the family cabin that brought a lifetime of wonderful memories. Gatherings were always marked with guitars and singing, which brought her much joy, as did the close relationships she developed with her neighbours on Radford Avenue. A woman of strength and kindness, she will be remembered for her warm hugs, compassion and generous spirit. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2020