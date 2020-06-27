BALFOUR-PARK, CAROLINE JANE October 3, 1938 - June 21, 2020 Caroline Jane Balfour-Park...born on October 3, 1938 and died on June 21, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Eldest daughter of the late Roy and Caroline, and sister of Margaret and the late David (1937). Jane was a Registered Nurse in England, Canada, and in the USA. Her widespread family gave her many opportunities to see many places of the world. Cremation to take place. At Jane's request there will not be any visitation or service. In Jane's memory, donations to the Sick Kids Hospital, Toronto NICU (online) would be appreciated by the family. Family and friends are encouraged to share stories or memories of Jane at weaverfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.