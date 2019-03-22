Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Alice CLEMENT. View Sign

CLEMENT, Carolyn Alice (nee HILL) Of Toronto, died suddenly Wednesday, March 13, 2019 on Hwy. 28 just south of Apsley, ON. She was 69 years of age. She is remembered fondly by her husband Kim, her children: Kate (Amy Davey), Daniel (Courtney) and Carl (Stacy Seepaul), and of course, her 5 beloved grandsons: Oliver, Edgar, Hanlan, Elliott and Lincoln. Carolyn grew up in Peterborough, Ontario, the only daughter to Albert and Kate Hill. She was a voracious reader and a good student, although she often got into trouble for giggling in class. She is remembered by her lifelong best friends Lynne Porter, Ruth Nicoletti and Emily Lattion, among so many others that she has touched over her lifetime. A lifelong learner, Carolyn attended the University of Toronto (Victoria College) where she received a bachelor's degree. It was here that she met the love of her life (Kim) and began their relationship together. Carolyn went on to study nursing at Sheridan College. Years later, she received a Masters of Nursing from D'Youville College in Buffalo, New York. Carolyn spent the majority of her career as a nurse, working in hospitals, nursing homes, the community, and, most recently, as a case worker for Veterans Affairs Canada. Beyond her roles as wife and mother, Carolyn enjoyed many things in life. She was an avid gardener, walker, scuba diver and yoga enthusiast. Her life was very full. She was deeply involved with several meditation groups that gave her a great sense of solace and community. Nothing brought her more joy than her "treasures" - her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Roncesvalles United Church at 240 Roncesvalles Avenue, with reception to follow in the church. Donations can be made to Second Harvest in lieu of flowers.

