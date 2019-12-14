FISHER, CAROLYN ELIZABETH It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Carolyn Elizabeth Fisher. Carolyn passed peacefully at home on December 11, 2019. The love and kindness that she passed through all her family and friends will be greatly missed, but always treasured. Carolyn touched the hearts of many; with comfort, time and her ability to fill any room with fun and frolic. The memory of Carolyn will be honoured and loved eternally by husband Scott, sons Zachary, Cory and Clayton, her father Merrill, brother Douglas and the extended Fisher Danyshyn families whose lives will forever miss her inspiration, her spirit and zest for the unscripted. For service information please follow www.highlandmarkham.ca for updated information.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019