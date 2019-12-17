Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN ELIZABETH FISHER. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 10 CACHET WOODS COURT Markham , ON L6C 3G1 (905)-887-8600 Obituary

FISHER, CAROLYN ELIZABETH It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Carolyn Elizabeth Fisher. Carolyn passed peacefully at home on December 11, 2019. The love and kindness that she passed through all her family and friends will be greatly missed, but always treasured. Carolyn touched the hearts of many; with comfort, time and her ability to fill any room with fun and frolic. The memory of Carolyn will be honoured and loved eternally by husband Scott, sons Zachary, Cory and Clayton, her father Merrill, brother Douglas and the extended Fisher Danyshyn families whose lives will forever miss her inspiration, her spirit and zest for the unscripted. A service in Carolyn's honour will be held at Highland Funeral Home – Markham Chapel (10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham, Ontario L6C 3G1), on Saturday, December 21st at 3 p.m., family will be receiving guests one hour prior.



FISHER, CAROLYN ELIZABETH It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Carolyn Elizabeth Fisher. Carolyn passed peacefully at home on December 11, 2019. The love and kindness that she passed through all her family and friends will be greatly missed, but always treasured. Carolyn touched the hearts of many; with comfort, time and her ability to fill any room with fun and frolic. The memory of Carolyn will be honoured and loved eternally by husband Scott, sons Zachary, Cory and Clayton, her father Merrill, brother Douglas and the extended Fisher Danyshyn families whose lives will forever miss her inspiration, her spirit and zest for the unscripted. A service in Carolyn's honour will be held at Highland Funeral Home – Markham Chapel (10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham, Ontario L6C 3G1), on Saturday, December 21st at 3 p.m., family will be receiving guests one hour prior. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close